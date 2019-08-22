InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer Sells 24,447 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 24,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $620,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NVTA traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.53. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the first quarter worth about $8,545,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 377.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

