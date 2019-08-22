InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 20,447 Shares

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 20,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $517,104.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVTA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 67,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.