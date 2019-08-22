IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0044

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bgogo and IDEX. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $1.38 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.51 or 0.04933995 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000879 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

