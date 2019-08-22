IPH Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:IPH)

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of IPH opened at A$9.20 ($6.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$8.10. IPH has a 12 month low of A$4.85 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of A$8.54 ($6.05).

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

