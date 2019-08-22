IPH Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:IPH)

IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

IPH stock traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$9.20 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 3,857,752 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$8.10. IPH has a 12 month low of A$4.85 ($3.44) and a 12 month high of A$8.54 ($6.05). The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35.

Get IPH alerts:

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.