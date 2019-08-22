iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 250,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 2,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,414. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

