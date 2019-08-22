iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,997.80 and last traded at $113.45, approximately 535 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

