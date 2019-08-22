iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Stock Position Raised by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

IAGG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 301,126 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.