iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,986,000 after purchasing an additional 978,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,762,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,974,000 after buying an additional 1,018,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 1,278,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

