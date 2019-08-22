iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.88. 774,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85.

