iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Stake Lessened by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3,127.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,665. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $94.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78.

