iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15,137.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,370,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,051 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,583,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,894.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 480,723 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,879,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,898 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 130,554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $162.12. 11,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,798. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

