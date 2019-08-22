ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK comprises approximately 6.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

BMV:IXUS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00.

