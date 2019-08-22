Iungo Achieves Market Cap of $106,554.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a market cap of $106,554.00 and $9,032.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

