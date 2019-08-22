Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.98

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.98 and last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 32044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,405,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,757,000 after acquiring an additional 407,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

