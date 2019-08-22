Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $291,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $347.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

