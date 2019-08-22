James R. Barlow Acquires 730 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO James R. Barlow purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.35 per share, with a total value of $23,615.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $$32.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.