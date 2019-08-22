JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

