JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.79. 1,555,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,829,720. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.