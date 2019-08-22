JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after buying an additional 11,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after buying an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after buying an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.73. 3,064,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,544. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

