JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 271,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,869. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

