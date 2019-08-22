Jibrel Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,020.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $6,020.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.06 or 0.04925165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

