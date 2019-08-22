John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Price Up 9.8% Following Earnings Beat

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.22, approximately 367,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 578% from the average daily volume of 54,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.32.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $921.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

