John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 440 at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 451 ($5.89) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JLG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price (down from GBX 451 ($5.89)) on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of John Laing Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Laing Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.80 ($5.55).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

Shares of John Laing Group stock traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 359.20 ($4.69). The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 383.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.27).

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.