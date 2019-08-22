John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.67 ($8.71).

A number of research firms have commented on WG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £3,952.66 ($5,164.85). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £2,868.36 ($3,748.02).

LON WG traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 410.40 ($5.36). 3,552,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a one year high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -315.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.77%.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

