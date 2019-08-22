JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading Down 0%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.61, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,990,000.

