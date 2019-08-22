JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of JPHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 26,632 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

