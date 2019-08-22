Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Shares Down 2.2%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67.

In other Kaixin Auto news, Director Sing Wang acquired 76,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $165,513.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 154,826 shares of company stock worth $353,521. Corporate insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

