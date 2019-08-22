KARMA Price Up 77.6% This Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $38.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $32.15 and $7.50. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,457,159,895 coins and its circulating supply is 5,323,626,788 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

