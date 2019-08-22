Kavar Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 809,199 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after buying an additional 587,387 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $293.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

