Keith D. Osborn Buys 31,882,323 Shares of Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Stock

Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Director Keith D. Osborn bought 31,882,323 shares of Vystar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.02 per share, with a total value of $637,646.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Vystar Corp. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.16.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

