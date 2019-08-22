Keller Group (LON:KLR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 808.80 ($10.57).

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 664.40 ($8.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 631.40. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,116 ($14.58). The company has a market capitalization of $478.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

