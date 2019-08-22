Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 2740214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

In other news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,394,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

