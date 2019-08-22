Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.75

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an average rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.28.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$20.59 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.41.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.