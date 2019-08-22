Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after acquiring an additional 308,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,005,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

KMB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.65. 24,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,965. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

