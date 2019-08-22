Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bank Financial

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kinder Morgan Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

Kinder Morgan Canada stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,247. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$52.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

