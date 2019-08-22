Knekted Price Tops $0.0000 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Knekted has a market cap of $45,660.00 and approximately $2,593.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00267583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.01331213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00095067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain.

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.