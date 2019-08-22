Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. Kohl’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of KSS opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

