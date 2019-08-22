Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.96. Koss shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 2,765 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.