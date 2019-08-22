Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) Trading 5.9% Higher

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 16,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 61,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Get Lakeview Hotel Investment alerts:

Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.25 million during the quarter.

About Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeview Hotel Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeview Hotel Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.