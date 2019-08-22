Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.23. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $15.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $20.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.69.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $211.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $218.49.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,862 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $148,977,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,202,000 after acquiring an additional 415,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

