Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $220.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.94.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

