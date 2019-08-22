LatiumX (LATX) Achieves Market Cap of $291,020.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, LatiumX has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a total market cap of $291,020.00 and $1,784.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00266061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01335472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095555 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

