Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $19,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LEAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,560. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.79 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Leaf Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

