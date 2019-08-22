Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John E. Major Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $488,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennox International stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.