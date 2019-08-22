Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Insider Antomel Limited Sells 1,535,472 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) insider Antomel Limited sold 1,535,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total transaction of C$23,415,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,548,572 shares in the company, valued at C$160,865,723.

TSE:LNF traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.10. 2,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$14.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

