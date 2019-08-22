LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) Upgraded at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF-B) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. Imperial Capital currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Shares of LGF-B stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63.

LGF-B Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

