Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.91

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 11374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $5,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $2,359,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 60.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

