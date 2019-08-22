Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LMP. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

LON:LMP opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.40 ($2.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 78,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £161,368.04 ($210,855.93). Also, insider Valentine Beresford sold 184,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £381,294 ($498,228.15). Insiders have sold 284,257 shares of company stock worth $58,806,311 over the last quarter.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.