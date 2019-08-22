LikeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $128.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.32 or 0.04961489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.